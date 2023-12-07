*The above video is a story about a previous roundup of violent fugitives in Cleveland and nationally*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — U.S. Marshals, Akron Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies said they spent 30 days combating gun violence and disrupting gang activity in Akron.

“Operation Triple Beam Task Force members focused on taking violent fugitives, and gang members off the streets with an emphasis on…gun and drug seizures,” the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.

During the operation, authorities said 135 violent fugitives were arrested, and 22 firearms were taken off the streets from individuals who are prohibited from possessing them.

Marshals said one of their most notable arrests was of Chevron Mapp. Mapp was wanted by the Akron police for robbery and assault of a pregnant female before fleeing the scene, they added.

Pete Elliott, the U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio said, “Operation Triple Beam in Akron has been a major success… I am proud of the hard work of our Fugitive Task Force, the Akron Police, and our other state and local law enforcement.”

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip to U.S. Marshals Service by clicking here.

Marshals said reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous.