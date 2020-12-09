US Marshals arrest two out of state fugitives in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) in Cleveland and Canton arrested two out-of-state fugitives Wednesday morning.

Lamar Horsey, 27, was wanted by the Baltimore Police Department for homicide.

He is accused of shooting a person multiple times in the chest on October 11.

Members of the task force tracked Horsey to a bus stop near Forest Hills Blvd. and Superior Ave.

He was arrested after a brief chase that ended when a K9 officer bit the suspect.

He’s being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail as he awaits extradition to Maryland.

In Canton, officers tracked down a man who was wanted for violating the terms of his federal supervised release as a sex offender.

According to a press release, when officers tried to arrest Timothy Yeigh, 32, he barricaded himself into a home in the 1400 block of Miami Ave. NE.

Investigators say he threatened to shoot officers.

Yeigh tried to escape out of a second story window but had to be rescued by officers who had the home surrounded.

He’ll be held in Northeast Ohio until he’s extradited to West Virginia.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Homicide suspects and wanted sex offenders have no safe haven in Northern Ohio, any violent fugitives found hiding in our cities will be investigated and arrested so they can be brought to justice.”

If you have information about any wanted fugitive, contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).