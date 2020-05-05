US Marshals arrest suspect in murder of pregnant woman from Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – The United States Marshals Service and the Warren Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of Kemari James, 27.

James was wanted for the shooting death of La’Nesha Workman on April 17, 2020.

Workman was pregnant at the time of her death. Warren Police responded to a call from a neighbor and found Workman had been shot to death.

Police said her children were in the home at the time.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force followed leads that placed James in the Baltimore area.

James has been booked into the Baltimore City Jail where he will be held until extradition to Warren to face the homicide charges.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a press release, “The U.S. Marshals and Warren Police Officers were deeply impacted from the callous nature of this crime. Although we applaud the capture of this violent fugitive, we join the Workman family in mourning the loss of La’Nesha.”

