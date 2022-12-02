CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man charged with murdering a 16-year-old in Cleveland last month.

According to Cleveland Division of Police, two juveniles got into an argument in an apartment building in the 1500 block of Ansel Road on Nov. 1.

After the argument, investigators say the suspect, 19-year-old Darrion Malone, and two others came into the 16-year-old victim’s apartment and fatally shot him. The suspect and others then fled the scene, investigators say.

The task force found Malone in a residence in the 9300 block of Amesbury Avenue Friday morning. Investigators say he barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom before surrendering.

He was taken into custody and and turned over to Cleveland police.

“The Cleveland Division of Police, homicide division, was very efficient with their investigation on this case, which also led to quick and safe arrest,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.