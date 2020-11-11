US Marshals arrest man suspected of killing 3, wounding 2 in Toledo apartment building shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — A wanted man suspected of shooting and killing three people in Toledo was apprehended today, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

D’Angelo Porter, 24, was discovered hiding out at a home in Detroit, and was arrested without incident, marshals said. A $5,000 reward was offered by the marshals office to anyone who had information on Porter’s whereabouts.

The shooting the suspect was allegedly involved in occurred at an apartment building on Parkwood Avenue, and not only left three dead, but left two others injured.

The suspect is currently being held at Wayne County Jail in Michigan.

“Members of the United States Marshals Service in Toledo and Detroit knew how important it was to get this extremely violent individual off the streets,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott in a statement. “Both teams worked together to ensure the safety of their communities.”

