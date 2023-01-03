AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man accused of killing a mother and her 5-year-old daughter in Akron on New Year’s Eve.

Christopher Mason, 39, was wanted by the Akron Police Department for murder and felonious assault.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Brittain Road around 7:45 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the mother and daughter inside the apartment, both with gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 5-year-old was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified Mason as the suspect. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a residence in the 200 block of E. Miller Avenue.

“A woman was killed, and a young girl was seriously injured because of the senseless actions of a dangerous fugitive,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “The Akron Police Department did an outstanding job identifying this suspect, which led to an arrest within days of the incident.”