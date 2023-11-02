*Above video is a recent story about Euclid police increasing patrols after a girl was shot walking home from school

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A suspected killer of a Euclid teen is off the streets, according to U.S. Marshals.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said they arrested 20-year-old Jay Shan Vance in East Cleveland Thursday. Vance was wanted by the Euclid Police Department for the alleged homicide.

According to Euclid police, 16-year-old Keshaun Lamar was shot and killed early in the morning on Oct. 1 at an apartment on Brush Avenue. A juvenile suspect was arrested the same day as the incident.

“The efforts of the Euclid Police Department and our fugitive task force resulted in the arrest of this homicide suspect and hopefully, this brings the family of the victim one step closer to justice,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.