CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two teenage girls who were wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for aggravated murder were arrested Wednesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a 17-year-old and 15-year-old girl in connection to a homicide that happened on Golden Avenue on April 7.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested at a home on the 7900 block of Golden Ave. and the 17-year-old suspect was arrested on the 2200 block of E. 89th St., according to the release.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers found 19-year-old Kanye Williams slumped over in a vehicle and suffering multiple gunshot wounds on the 8000 block of Golden Avenue.

Williams was later pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

A 17-year-old was also hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to police, the two victims were allegedly getting into a vehicle and trying to leave a home on Golden Avenue when they were shot.

According to the release, the U.S. Marshals have arrested seven homicide suspects in the City of Cleveland since the start of “Operation 216” last week.

“Strong local, state, and federal law enforcement relationships are the key to helping reduce violent crime. The US Marshals will continue to work side by side with the officers of the Cleveland Division of Police to take violent fugitives off the street,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

Anyone with information about a wanted fugitive is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.