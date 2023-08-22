CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two men wanted for homicide were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Cleveland Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Robert Bryson, 65, was wanted by the City of New York for 2nd-degree manslaughter. Stafonze Robinson, 23, was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for aggravated murder.

According to the release, Bryson is accused of shooting and killing another man after an altercation on July 18, 2020, on the 600 block of Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn, NY.

Bryson was arrested Tuesday at a home on the 1100 block of Norwood Avenue in Cleveland after barricading himself inside the home and refusing to answer the door for officers. Bryson was booked into the Cuyahoga County jail, where he is awaiting extradition back to New York.

David McCray, 40, was shot and killed on May 25 just after 5 p.m. while he was sitting in the vacuum section of a car wash on the 3600 block of Carnegie Avenue in Cleveland.

According to the release, police found McCray slumped over inside his vehicle with 9 gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospitals where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Stafonze Robinson was identified as a suspect in McCray’s death by the Cleveland Police Homicide Division, according to the release.

U.S. Marshals arrest Robinson at a home on the 18900 block of Homeway Road in Cleveland. A gun was also seized at the time of Robinson’s arrest, according to the release.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “During Operation 216 we will continue to work with our partners at the Cleveland Division of Police and all members of our Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force to arrest the most violent fugitives in an effort to keep Cleveland a safe city for its citizens.”

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).