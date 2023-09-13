*Attached video: How to protect your car from theives

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A man and a teenager were arrested in connection to two separate homicides Wednesday in Cleveland.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 37-year-old Anthony Lewis and a 17-year-old boy, who were both wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to the Cleveland police, police responded to an alley behind a gas station near W. 73rd Street and Lorain Avenue on June 23 after a man was shot in that area.

Police found 30-year-old Ryan Carlile with gunshot wounds on his stomach and leg. The 17-year-old was later identified as the suspect in the deadly shooting and a homicide warrant was issued, according to the release.

The 17-year-old was arrested at a home on the 2500 block of East 43rd Street Wednesday.

Lamar Petty, 37, was shot and killed on September 10 in the yard of a home on the 18000 block of Fairville Avenue. Cleveland police identified Lewis as the suspect and a homicide warrant was issued.

Lewis was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force at a home on the 4600 block of W. 174th Street, according to the release.

“Today, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested the 15th homicide suspect since the start of “Operation 2-1-6”, and now have arrested 2,186 homicide suspects since the inception of the task force in 2003,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. “The dedication and commitment of the men and women of our NOVFTF making these arrests has been second to none. I am extremely proud of each and every one of the officers who risk their lives daily.”

Anyone with information about a wanted fugitive is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833.