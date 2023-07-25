WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Two men wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for aggravated murder were arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service in the same home.

Jason Wider, 25, and Jaden Hughey, 19, were arrested at a home near the 23700 block of Banbury Circle in Warrensville Heights, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Two AR-15-style rifles were also seized from the home.

According to Cleveland police, gunshots were reported in the area of E. 156th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard on May 26.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a blue sedan parked in the middle intersection with a dead juvenile male inside. The victim had about 16 gunshot wounds to the head and chest, according to police.

A second juvenile victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

According to the release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Wilder and Hughey were allegedly inside another vehicle when they pulled up to the blue sedan. That is when they got out of the vehicle and opened fire on the sedan, killing one person and injuring the other.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said, “The outstanding investigative work by the Cleveland Division of Police, homicide division lead to the identification of these suspects, which culminated in safe arrests. Two violent fugitives and two assault rifles are off the streets of Cleveland today.”

Anyone with information about any wanted fugitive is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833)