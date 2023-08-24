CLEVELAND (WJW) – The U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 16-year-old wanted by the Cleveland Police for aggravated vehicular homicide Thursday morning.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested the 16-year-old boy near the 2900 block of Minnie Avenue, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers found a stolen Kia on East 78th Street and Union Avenue on July 10 that crashed into a utility pole and “nearly split in two.” Another vehicle was also found at the scene with a 30-year-old man and 31-year-old woman inside.

According to police, the man was killed during the crash and the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A gun was found at the scene, just outside the Kia, according to police.

“The juvenile involved in this incident was out at 3 a.m., driving in a stolen vehicle at a high rate of speed, which led to a senseless death,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. “We are committed to working with our partners to pursue and arrest those violent offenders causing reckless crimes in our community.”

Anyone with information about a wanted fugitive is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833.