US Marshals: 2 homicide suspects arrested in Cleveland just blocks apart

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two homicide suspects were arrested Wednesday in Cleveland, within blocks of each other.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Dea’Quan Burks, 23, early Wednesday morning in the 3300 block of Walton Avenue.

Burks was wanted in connection to the death of a 24-year-old man. Officials say the victim was shot in the head last Memorial Day. Police found the man in the backyard of a Clark Avenue home. The victim died at the hospital the next day.

Wednesday afternoon officers arrested Jose Luis Perez-Galan, 33, who was wanted by authorities in Puerto Rico for a homicide. A warrant was issued for his arrest in August 2020.

Perez-Galan was arrested without incident at home in the 3100 block of West 40th Street. He will remain in the Cuyahoga County Jail until he can be returned to Puerto Rico.

“Today, one homicide suspect was arrested only a few blocks from the scene of the crime and another, thousands of miles from the crime scene,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a press release. “It goes to show that no matter how far or how long you run, The U.S. Marshals Service will find you.”