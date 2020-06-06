US Marine Corps bans display of Confederate flag

BRUNSWICK, GA – MAY 07: American and Confederate flags fly at a residence in the Fancy Bluff neighborhood on May 7, 2020 where Ahmaud Arbery lived in Brunswick, Georgia. Arbery was shot and killed during a confrontation with an armed father and son in the nearby Satilla Shores neighborhood on Feb 23. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WJW) — The United States Marine Corps is ordering the removal of all public displays of the Confederate flag at its military installations both domestically and internationally.

The new guidelines regarding the flag were issued Friday.

In addition to banning the flag itself, the Marines also forbid displays of the confederate flag via bumper stickers, clothing, mugs, posters or other depictions.

“The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose diverse beliefs have no place in our Corps,” the Marines wrote on Twitter. “Our history as a nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the divisiveness the use of the Confederate battle flag has on our society.”

Today, the Marine Corps released guidance on the removal of public displays of the Confederate battle flag.



MARADMIN 331/20: https://t.co/WLW4m70LW1 pic.twitter.com/TKoYJUL7Vo — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 6, 2020

Corps leaders say the depiction of the Confederate flag threatens core values, unit cohesion, security, good order and discipline.

This announcement comes as many U.S. cities are working to remove Confederate monuments.

The Marines say the new rules apply to all private and public property that may appear on a military installation. They do not apply to installations that address the Civil War from a historical or educational perspective, such as at museums.

Back in February, the highest-ranking officer in the US Marine Corps ordered Confederate-related paraphernalia to be removed from all Marine installations.

The order from Commandant Gen. David Berger was one of several initiatives he prioritized for “immediate execution” in a memo sent to senior leadership.

More on the Marines Corps, here.