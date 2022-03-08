US gas prices hit record high: Here’s where to pay less at pumps around Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — While average gas prices on Tuesday hit a record high of $4.17 across the US, several pumps in Northeast Ohio remained under $4 – for now.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Sam’s Club in Bedford had gas for $3.69. Costco in Mayfield Heights and a Shell on East Washington Street in Chagrin Falls were both at $3.74.

Check out this list of top 10 best gas prices in the greater Cleveland area.

Click here for an interactive map showing gas prices in your area.

While drivers not only nationally, but globally, are feeling the pain at the pump, here are a few fuel-saving tips from AAA that might soften the blow:

OWNERSHIP AND MAINTENANCE:

Purchasing a car? Look for best fuel economy in their class. You might not need a more-powerful engine.

If your “Check Engine” light comes on, take it to your mechanic as soon as possible. There could be a problem that is causing excessive emissions and likely reducing fuel economy.

Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy.

DRIVING HABITS:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Fuel economy to drops off significantly when you go above 50 mph.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration.

Don’t let your car idle to warm up the engine, even in winter.

Try to “time” the traffic lights to reduce repeated braking and acceleration that use up more fuel.

When stopping, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

When accelerating, press the gas pedal smoothly with light to moderate throttle so the automatic transmission to upshift into higher gears is sooner, reducing engine rpm and saving fuel.

If you have a manual transmission, upshift as soon as you can without “lugging” the engine.

GENERAL TIPS:

Turn off, or at least down, your air conditioning. Open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioner.

Hit multiple errands in one trip and plan to travel outside high-traffic times of day.