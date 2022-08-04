CLEVELAND (WJW) – Local health officials said it was past time to declare monkeypox a national emergency.

“Think about this. Monkeypox is spread by close contact. What happens when it spreads to a daycare?” said Dr. Amy Edwards with University Hospitals.

Thursday, the White House declared monkeypox a public health emergency in an effort to free up federal funding and resources to fight the virus.

Symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.

“Guess who is the vulnerable population with monkeypox? Kids, people with compromised immune systems and pregnant people,” said Edwards.

According to Dr. David Margolius, director of Cleveland Public Health, the state will now be able to acquire more vaccines without red tape.

“A limited number of vaccines have made it to Ohio. After that, an even more limited number have made it to Cuyahoga County. It will be very small to start with. Hopefully it will increase with new energy,” said Margolius.

Margolius said healthcare providers and labs in Ohio are required to report monkeypox cases to their local health department.

“The current network where monkeypox is spreading is amongst gay men. It will spread to other networks at some point,” said Margolius.