US Census Bureau recruiting temporary workers locally, nationwide

A man going door to door collecting information for the 2020 census.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire up to half a million temporary workers for this year’s count.

There are both field and office positions available across the country and including here in Northeast Ohio.

According to a release, the part-time, flexible positions pay between $16 and $18.50 per hour. In Cuyahoga County, according to the census website, the rates per hour range between $20.50 and $22.50 per hour.

Most temporary census jobs are anticipated to last for at least several weeks, according to the Census Bureau. The largest number of openings are for census takers, but the bureau is also hiring for other temporary positions, including clerks and office operations supervisors.

Locally, census recruiters will rotate among participating locations to meet with applicants directly, answer job questions and help candidates apply on the spot. A resume is not required.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have access to a computer with internet and email, and have a valid driver’s license and access to a vehicle.

You can find area census office locations here.

