LIVE: 1 Capitol Police officer killed after car rams into law enforcement at security barricade, 2nd officer injured

WASHINGTON (AP/WJW) — A car rammed a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, killing one Capitol Police officer and injuring another. The attack lead to the driver being shot, officials say.

The Associated Press reported the driver has died.

A tweet from Capitol police said both officers were injured and taken to the hospital. Later Friday, the Chief of Police shared that one of the officers had died from their injuries.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

Authorities held a press conference on 2:45 p.m. Friday, offering the following updates to citizens:

Police are conducting an investigation into the incident, including the death of the suspect.

Police say there does not appear to be an ongoing threat at this time.

Officials say one officer was killed during the incident. Another officer was injured.

Authorities will continue their investigation but at this time the car attack on officers is not believed to be related to terrorism.

The crash and shooting happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Capitol Police say that someone “rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers” and that a suspect was taken into custody.

The law enforcement officials told the AP that the suspect was shot and was being taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.

The officials could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings.

The incident occurred about 100 yards (91 meters) from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots.

The security checkpoint is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays. Congress is currently on recess.

Video posted online showed a dark colored sedan crashed against a vehicle barrier and a police K9 inspecting the vehicle. Law enforcement and paramedics could be seen caring for at least one unidentified individual.

President Joe Biden had just departed the White House for Camp David when the incident occurred. As customary, he was traveling with a member of the National Security Council Staff who was expected to brief him on the incident.