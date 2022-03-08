US average gas price highest in history

(WJW) — The US average price of gas has officially broken the record set back in the summer of 2008 when it rose to $4.11. It now stands as the highest average gas price in US history at $4.17.

AAA says on Tuesday, Ohio is trailing behind, but not much better, at $3.99.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to cause pain at the pump, according to a release from AAA.

Last week, the International Energy Agency released from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea, and Mexico, to help counter the impact of rising crude prices. These members committed to releasing 61.7 million bbl total – half of which is expected to come from the U.S. – the largest coordinated release since IEA was founded in 1974, AAA says.

According to IEA, Russia exports approximately 5 million b/d of crude oil, representing about 12% of its global trade.

Here are some of the highest average gas prices by state:

California ($5.44)

Hawaii ($4.71)

Nevada ($4.67)

Oregon ($4.59)

Washington ($4.55)

Alaska ($4.50)

New York ($4.37)

Just one week ago, the national average was $3.62. One year ago, it was $2.77.