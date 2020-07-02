1  of  3
US adds 4.8 million jobs, unemployment down in Ohio and nationwide

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) – Jobs are coming back across America.

Nationally, unemployment fell to 11.1 percent.

The U.S. added 4.8 million jobs over the last week and has now recovered about one-third of the 22-million jobs lost at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Ohio, 35,623 people filed for unemployment in the last week.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS) says it has processed 94 percent of the 1,430,807 applications it has received since March.

With a coronavirus surge across much of the nation, the jobs picture could be changing soon.

Several states have closed bars and restaurants a second time.

