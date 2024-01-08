More than a dozen police vehicles are on the scene at US-35. Video footage from the scene shows a pickup truck on top of a police vehicle.

A pursuit began at Voyager Village Apartments

A Dayton Police officer has been taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

A police presence has shut down US-35 in both directions between Infirmary and Abbie indefinitely.

Fire crews have been released from the scene on US 35, while police investigation continues. An OHGO camera at US-35 and Gettysburg shows the empty stretch of highway.

We’re working to learn more