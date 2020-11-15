Uhrichsville police issue warning after thumb tacks found on slide at park

UHRICHSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Uhrichsville police are issuing a warning after thumb tacks were pushed through the bottom of a slide in Indian Park.
According to the department’s Facebook post, the thumb tacks have since been removed and crews are making repairs to the slide.
Families are encouraged to check the slide and any other park equipment before using it.
“It is sad that we have to share this but we want you all to know and to stay safe.”
