Urban Meyer’s wife speaks out days after video of husband at Ohio bar goes viral

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer and wife Shelley Meyer celebrate after the Ohio State Buckeyes win the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(WJW /AP) – Shelley Meyer, the wife of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, took to Twitter Thursday afternoon, speaking out days after a video surfaced online showing an unknown woman dancing in front of her husband at a Columbus bar.

Shelley thanked her friends, followers and supporters in the post, which she said would be her last before deleting Twitter.

In the post, Shelley said, “We all make mistakes-we are all sinners. If you think you aren’t? Then cast the first stone.”

THANK YOU friends, followers, fans, supporters for all your love, fun, laughs over the years. God Bless🙏🏻 and God bless America 🇺🇸Peace out ✌️🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🥰😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/fToARSc0ci — Shelley ❌eyer (@spinnershells) October 7, 2021

Meyer didn’t fly back with his winless team following Jacksonville’s 24-21 loss at Cincinnati last week. Video later went viral of what Jaguars owner Shad Khan called “inexcusable” behavior by the coach at the Urban Chophouse.

One video that surfaced shows a young woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap as he sits on a bar stool, a clip that quickly went viral. A second, more damning video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind.

Khan released a statement condemning Meyer’s actions, which were captured on video and released on social media.

“I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable,” Khan said. “I appreciate Urban’s remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver.”

Meyer apologized to his family, team and Khan on Monday.

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction. It was stupid. I explained everything that happened and owned it, and you know, just stupid. Should not have put myself in that kind of position,” he said.

Jacksonville (0-4), which has lost a franchise-record 19 consecutive games, hosts Tennessee (2-2) on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.