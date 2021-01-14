Urban Meyer named as head coach for Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJW) — Ohio State’s former head football coach Urban Meyer is getting back in the game as head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“A new era begins. Welcome to #DUUUVAL, Coach Urban Meyer,” the team wrote on Twitter.

Meyer coached collegiately at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He went 187-32 as a college coach, coaching Florida to national titles following the 2006 and 2008 seasons and Ohio State to a national title following the 2014 season, according to a press release.

He retired from Ohio State back in 2018 after winning the Rose Bowl. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day now leads the team.

“While Urban already enjoys a legacy in the game of football that few will ever match, his passion for the opportunity in front of him here in Jacksonville is powerful and unmistakable,” said Jaguars owner Shad Khan in a statement.

