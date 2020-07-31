UPS driver hit by car, killed in Chester Township

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A UPS driver died after being hit by a car in Geauga County Thursday evening.

It happened in the area of Mayfield Road and Manchester Trail in Chester Township just before 5 p.m.

Chester Township police said the victim, 28-year-old UPS driver Colin Joseph Booth, was taken to Hillcrest Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed against the 61-year-old driver. Chester Township police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating.

