UPS driver hit by car, killed in Chester Township

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A UPS driver died after being hit by a car in Geauga County Thursday evening.
It happened in the area of Mayfield Road and Manchester Trail in Chester Township just before 5 p.m.
Chester Township police said the victim, 28-year-old UPS driver Colin Joseph Booth, was taken to Hillcrest Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
No charges have been filed against the 61-year-old driver. Chester Township police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating.
