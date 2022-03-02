Upgrades coming after 911 system failed, Cleveland baby died: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered big improvements coming to the Cuyahoga County 911 system.

This comes to light after the system failed and a child ended up dying late last year.

The project involves a massive upgrade to the 911 system throughout Cuyahoga County, something you might need at any time whether you live in the county or just pass through.

We shared the news with Stephanice Washington. In December, her 15-month old grandson Na’Zir died after a medical emergency.

The family tried to call for a Cleveland ambulance. County dispatch transferred the call, but it never got through to EMS. Na’Zir died a short time later after the family finally rushed him to the hospital.

“I hope some good comes out of the loss of my grandson,” Washington said. “The Washington family and the Summers family are really hurting. You’ve got a job. You’ve got a responsibility. They should have had a back-up plan.”

The 911 recording shows the child’s uncle repeatedly getting a recorded message saying “All operators are handling other emergencies.”

After several minutes, a county dispatcher called the city’s 911 center on an administrative phone line. The call that had been transferred never went to a working EMS extension.

The county found later that EMS had no idea a call was coming in for an ambulance.

Now, the system upgrade involves new equipment and new back-ups.

By email, the county wrote, “Every piece of 911 system hardware throughout the county (at each of our dispatch centers – 23 total) and both of our data centers are being replaced with new equipment. Additionally, we are adding another piece of network reliability between our host systems which will increase redundancy for the entire 911 system and its users.”

The county says the improvements to the 911 system come as part of a five-year plan.

The county said earlier that a company had been doing maintenance work on the system the night that 911 call never made it to EMS.

The child’s grandmother added, “I still haven’t gotten any apology from the city or the county.”

The family now will wonder forever if the child would have survived had an ambulance been sent right away.

Meanwhile, the county says the overall upgrade should start within months. The county says the cost is wrapped into a larger contract for the 911 system and work should be done by the end of the year.

Na’Zir’s family hopes the improvements save lives.

Washington added, “Honor him some type of way. He needs to be honored because they failed him.”

We asked about any fallout from the call with the child since the county said the call was lost while a company had been doing maintenance work on the system.

The county did not respond to a direct question about that.