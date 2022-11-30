CLEVELAND (WJW) — The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement with 40 mph winds expected.
Thousands of power outages were reported Wednesday morning and utility poles are down across the viewing area.
9:25 a.m.
- Lorain County is reporting just over 500 outages. Cuyahoga has less than 800.
- A tree fell onto a home in Willowick. The home owners were not hurt. A FOX 8 camera crew was on the scene to see the damage.
8:30 a.m.
- Over 2,000 outages are reported in Lorain County and nearly 1,000 in Cuyahoga.
- A canopy fell at a Shell gas station in Cleveland Heights in the early morning hours.
- A utility pole fell on the roof of the Lorain Branch Library and started a fire, officials say.
- Wire are down along Sprague Road between Ridge Road and State Road.
