CLEVELAND (WJW) — The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement with 40 mph winds expected.

Thousands of power outages were reported Wednesday morning and utility poles are down across the viewing area.

9:25 a.m.

Lorain County is reporting just over 500 outages. Cuyahoga has less than 800.

A tree fell onto a home in Willowick. The home owners were not hurt. A FOX 8 camera crew was on the scene to see the damage.

8:30 a.m.

Over 2,000 outages are reported in Lorain County and nearly 1,000 in Cuyahoga.

A canopy fell at a Shell gas station in Cleveland Heights in the early morning hours.

Shell gas station canopy in Cleveland Heights crashes to ground (WJW) Shell gas station canopy in Cleveland Heights crashes to ground (WJW) Shell gas station canopy in Cleveland Heights crashes to ground (WJW)

A utility pole fell on the roof of the Lorain Branch Library and started a fire, officials say.

Fire at Lorain Branch Library (WJW) Fire at Lorain Branch Library (WJW) Fire at Lorain Branch Library (WJW)

Wire are down along Sprague Road between Ridge Road and State Road.

Wires down along Sprague between Ridge and State. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 30, 2022

Stay with FOX 8 more developments.