Thursday, November 17, 2022

CLEVELAND (WJW) – As predicted, the FOX 8 Weather Team is tracking lake-effect snow that is impacting roadways in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga County.

Meteorologist Scott Sabol says some small areas of Northern Ashtabula County could end up with more than a foot of snow, although much of the FOX 8 viewing area will not see significant impacts.

Below is a live blog on road conditions, school closures, and other snow-related conditions:

7:30 a.m. Here is a look at road conditions of I-90 at SR-11 as the sun rises. (Courtesy: ODOT)

7:15 a.m. The band of lake effect snow is beginning to break up into smaller pockets. Meteorologist Scott Sabol says the fewer these bands get from the lake the weaker they will get. The latest forecast and look at conditions can be found, here.

7 a.m.: Stacey Frey reported live from near SR 11 in Ashtabula. Advising motorists to stay off the roadways. Ashtabula remains under a level 3 snow emergency. The latest on conditions in Ashtabula can be found, here.

6:35 a.m. Ashtabula County has declared a Level 3 Snow Emergency. This means roadways are closed to non-emergency travel due to extremely hazardous road conditions. More information on the impacts in Ashtabula can be found, here.

6:30 a.m.: ODOT says plow crews are starting to see a break in lake-effect snow in Ashtabula County. This should give drivers a chance to catch up. ODOT says, “Expect passable, but not perfect roads throughout this area.” (Below is a picture of I-90 ar SR11: Courtesy of ODOT.)

6:20 a.m.: Speeds reduced on I-90 in Lake County, East at SR-44.

6:15 a.m.: More than 3,000 First Energy customers in Ashtabula County are waking up in the dark. The majority are located in Conneaut. Power restoration is expected at 9 a.m. The latest power outage details can be found, here.

6:00 a.m. About a dozen school closures have been reported to the FOX 8 newsroom. You can find the latest closures and delays, here.

ODOT Cleveland is reporting more than 70 snowplows working in the primary Snowbelt. They say, “expect passable, but not perfect roads, and remember to give our plows plenty of room to work.”

5:30 a.m. The National Weather Service out of Cleveland and FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol are both reporting the snow is moving toward Cleveland. Here is what the NWS tweeted: “The band of snow is beginning to move inland. A burst of moderate to heavy snow will likely move south across the Cleveland area during the morning commute, so be sure to stay aware of the weather as you head out and be prepared for hazardous travel.”

Below is a look at StormFOX radar:

4:45 a.m. ODOT shared this picture from one of their plows. They tweeted: “We have nearly 400 crews out across the state on winter operations. This is the view from a dash cam in one on I-90 near Conneaut in Ashtabula County where lake effect snow is causing whiteout conditions. Slow down and allow extra time for travel.”

4:30 a.m. : An ODOT spokesperson Tweeted this picture and said, “Lake effect snow is causing whiteout conditions right now on I-90 in Ashtabula County. This is the view from one of our OHGO cameras.”