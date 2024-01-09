[Editor’s Note: the video above is a live look at road conditions from GroundFOX.]

(WJW) – It’s going to be an active day of weather.

Early morning snow will transition to widespread rain, and the big story today will be the wind. We could see gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Several Northeast Ohio counties are under a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Those counties include Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull.

School closings and delays are coming into the FOX 8 newsroom, and power outages are possible.

Below you can find the latest updates as FOX 8 tracks the system pushing through Northeast Ohio.