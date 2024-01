OHIO (WJW) — We were warned, and now it’s here.

A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect for several NE Ohio communities through Saturday with winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour at times with the latest storm system moving through.

Power outages were expected, and tree damage is also a concern.

As of early Friday afternoon, thousands were already without power, and rain and snow in some areas were falling, making the evening commute dicey.

Check out our live updates below: