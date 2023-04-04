Tuesday, April 4, 2023

(WJW) – We’re just hours away from a historic moment in American history.

Tuesday afternoon, former President Donald Trump will appear in a New York courtroom to face criminal charges.

Trump’s attorney has said Trump will plead not-guilty and his legal team is expected to file a motion to dismiss the case.

We won’t be able to see exactly what happens during the arraignment because a judge decided late last night to not allow cameras in the courtroom because of the media frenzy that it would cause.

Cameras can be in the hallway and a few can take photos of Trump in court before the araignment begins, but not during the hearing.

The former president spent the night in Trump Tower before he will head to a Manhattan courtroom to face more than 30 charges, including at least one felony.

Below is a timeline of when the former president is expected to appear in court:

After the arraignment Trump will head back to Mar-a-Lago where he is expected to address his indictment around 8:15 Tuesday night. Although it is possible the judge could issue a gag order in the case.

Trump’s legal troubles stem from a $130,000 “hush money” payment to silence porn actress Stormy Daniels about an alleged affair.

Prosecutors claim the payments were illegal because they were connected to his 2016 campaign for president. Trump has repeatedly claimed the indictment is part of a “witch-hunt.”

Monday, April 3, 2023

Trump gave a brief wave as he entered Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday afternoon.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, April 3, 2023. Trump is expected to be booked and arraigned the following day on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Trump arrived at New York’s LaGuardia airport on his private 757 jet, walked off, and jumped into his motorcade, which took him through the city.

A small group of Trump supporters, as well as opponents of the former president, gathered.

A protester holds a sign near Trump Tower, before the former president arrived, in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023. Trump is expected to be booked and arraigned on Tuesday on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Police guard the entrance to the Manhattan District Attorney’s offices outside Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed up by a Manhattan grand jury. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A line for court access is formed outside Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed up by a Manhattan grand jury. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

There are massive security measures and a heavy police presence around Trump Tower and the courthouse, where Trump will be processed and arraigned.