Friday, March 31, 2023

(WJW) – All New York City police officers have been called into work Friday morning as they prepare for potential repercussions from President Donald Trump’s indictment.

In a historic development Thursday, Trump became the first president – or former president – to ever face criminal charges.

Trump is expected to turn himself in to authorities next week. The details of his surrender are still being worked out, but the Manhattan district attorney’s office has contacted Trump’s lawyer to coordinate.

Will there be handcuffs? We don’t know yet. There is no playbook for booking an ex-president with U.S. Secret Service Protection.

FOX 8 is closely following the historic and quickly evolving events including the indictment, surrender, and arraignment of Former President Donald Trump.

Below you can find the latest developments:

5:30 a.m.: Michael Cohen, the onetime attorney of former President Trump and key witness in the Manhattan district attorney's case, said on Thursday that he believes Trump is "petrified" over his indictment.

1:30 a.m.: Trump’s indictment in New York: Here’s what to know

Thursday, March 30, 2023:

9:30 p.m. Ohio political leaders are speaking out after former President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday evening.

Democratic State Representative Shontel Brown of Cleveland said no one is above the law, while Senator J.d. Vance says he thinks the decision was despicable.

7:00 p.m. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday called the indictment of former President Trump "un-American" and said the state would not assist in any extradition request.

6:30 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump is speaking out after he was indicted on criminal charges in New York Thursday evening.

"I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden," said Trump in a statement.

5:30 p.m.

Former President Trump was indicted on criminal charges in New York on Thursday for his role in organizing hush money payments made to an adult film star during his 2016 campaign.

The history-making indictment marks the first time a president has been charged in a criminal matter and comes as several law enforcement entities are investigating Trump’s conduct in numerous probes.

The charges laid out in the indictment remain unclear.