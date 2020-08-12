Updated Ohio travel advisory issued for six states with high cases of COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health issued an updated travel advisory list for Ohioans Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio issues travel advisories for states that have a coronavirus positivity rate of more than 15 percent.

Check out the updated list below:

⬇ UPDATED Travel Advisory ⬇



Based on current positivity rates, Ohioans are now encouraged to avoid travel to:



🔸Texas

🔸Florida

🔸Idaho

🔸Alabama

🔸Mississippi

🔸Nevada



Details: https://t.co/okBJHIYR5Z#InThisTogetherOhio #MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/sgn0nZiYA6 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 12, 2020

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who’ve tested positive for coronavirus in the last seven days. That gives a clearer picture of how widespread the virus is in a community with increased testing.

Last week, Ohio issued a travel advisory for six states as well. The difference in this week’s list is that Texas (now at 24 percent) has now replaced Arizona (now at 14 percent). Ohio remains at 5 percent this week.

The governor’s office is asking those traveling to those states to self quarantine for 14 days upon returning.

Find out more about the updated travel advisory right here. Excpect a new update to this list next Wednesday.

