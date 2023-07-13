(WJW) – Very humid on Thursday with some sun early. We will mainly stay dry.

The FOX 8 team of meteorologists made some significant adjustments to the forecast.

Meteorologist Scott Sabol explains a cold front will settle mainly into central Ohio, rather than Northern Ohio. Meaning, that while we won’t completely avoid a chance for thunderstorms and rain in Northeast Ohio, storms will be more spotty and mainly in the southern viewing areas.

Pockets of thunder in the late afternoon/early evening.

These will be mainly south of Canton and Wooster. Storms and rain will not be widespread.

There is a threat for heavy rain and large hail in the southern areas.

By Friday, sun returns with mostly dry conditions. A few evening storms as the next front approaches. The next round of widespread storms arrives Saturday.

Humidity stays high until Tuesday.

There are no long-term signs of above-normal heat AND humidity.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

