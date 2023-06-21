(WJW) – Summer officially begins Wednesday at 10:58 a.m.

It’ll feel like it with temperatures quickly climbing into the low to mid-80s, and the air will be a bit on the muggy side.

A mix of sun and clouds through the day, and we can’t rule out a small but potent shower from the east. Coverage is small, most areas will be generally quiet.

Thursday’s futurecast:

Rain coverage increases Thursday afternoon/evening/ Showers become more widespread Friday and early Saturday.

Humidity pulses north on and off this week with more consistently humid air Sunday/Monday.

The weekend forecast looks like this:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

