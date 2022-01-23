Update: Weather hindering natural gas restoration to Akron residents

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Dominion Energy Ohio says repairs to restore gas service to downtown Akron customers are taking longer than anticipated due to frigid temperatures and falling snow.

Crews worked through the night and work is continuing today after responding to an outage Saturday morning and discovered water in the lines caused by a water main break.

Additional teams arrived from Ashtabula, Canton and Youngstown to help with repairs. Contractors are also on site assisting.

Customers on the following streets and blocks are affected:

W. Exchange Street from Bell Street to Water Street

W. Cedar Street from Bell Street W. Bowery Street

W. Bowery Street from W. State Street to W. Exchange Street

Locust Street from W. Cedar Street to W. Exchange Street

Pine Street to W. Cedar Street

A portion of W. Chestnut Street from Pine Street

Wabash Avenue, Bishop Street and Bonnie Brae Avenue between W. Exchange Street and W. Cedar Street

Dominion says once water is removed from the lines, gas service to customers can begin to be restored, which is expected to take most of Sunday and possibly into Monday.

When repairs are completed, Dominion will reach out to customers. Natural gas meters should only be turned on by Dominion Energy, or a qualified contractor.

As temps dip, a warming center has been set up at the Mason Community Learning Center on 700 East Exchange Street.