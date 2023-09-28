HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have confirmed two bodies were found following the discovery of an Owensboro plane that crashed in Ohio County.

During a press conference, Trooper Corey King confirmed Kentucky State Police were contacted by the FAA around 11 p.m. on Wednesday about a missing four passenger plane with two people known to be on board.

The identities of the deceased have not been released at this time, but Trooper King said the two occupants of the plane were a student pilot and an instructor from Eagle Flight Academy who were returning to Owensboro from Bowling Green. The FAA said the plane was last seen around Whitesville.

Authorities believe severe weather in the area played a role in the crash. During the time of the crash there was a severe thunderstorm warning for the area.

According to a news conference, the left wing of the missing plane and some mechanical parts were found in Ohio County, after a patch of white was spotted from the air using drones. The debris field was located around 9 a.m., according to Trooper King.

Daviess County Sheriff Youngman, say that papers and charts that they had previously found were not close to the wing that was found.

Kentucky State Police and the FAA are investigating.

This is a developing story.