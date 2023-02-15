EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) – Norfolk Southern Corporation announced that it is expanding the geographic area eligible for reimbursements and community assistance for the Village of East Palestine.

This comes after a train derailment in Columbiana County that spilled toxic chemicals on February 3.

Thirty-eight train cars derailed just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, sparking a fire that damaged another dozen cars, according to the report. Ten of those derailed cars were carrying hazardous material including vinyl chloride and three other chemicals that weren’t initially announced.

Here’s a full list of what the train was carrying.

Norfolk Southern said in a press release that it is committed to ensuring the health and safety of the community and to helping the community recover and thrive.

As of February 14, Norfolk Southern said it has:

• Completed more than 400 in-home air tests. According to the release, those tests have not detected substances related to the train derailment and do not indicate health risks.

• Implemented an outdoor air monitoring program in the community. According to the release, data continues to show no health risks. Air monitoring is also being conducted in the broader region outside of East Palestine.

• Actively sampling East Palestine’s drinking water supply wells, the water system and private wells in areas potentially impacted.

• Distributed over $1.5 million in direct financial assistance to more than 1,000 families and businesses to cover costs related to the evacuation.

• Established a $1 million fund available immediately to the community.

All East Palestine residents in the 44413 zip code are now eligible. Residents should bring proof of residency with them to the Family Assistance Center, according to the release.

Residents can reach out to Norfolk Southern’s Family Assistance Center for questions about free water testing or air sampling on their properties by calling 800-230-7049.