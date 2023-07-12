(WJW) – Someone could go to bed $725 million richer on Wednesday.

The next Powerball jackpot drawing is at 11 p.m. That means you still have time to test your luck and purchase a ticket.

The jackpot sits at an estimated $725 million. The cash option for the jackpot is $366.2 million.

It’s the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

The odds of winning all that money? 1 in 292.2 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on April 19. That winning ticket was sold in Ohio with a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.