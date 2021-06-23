Unvaccinated passengers can expect extra testing fees, restrictions on Royal Caribbean cruises out of Florida

**Find out more about the Florida lawsuit against the CDC’s cruise ship decision in the video above.**

MIAMI (WJW) — Following legislation signed by the Florida governor to ban businesses from making COVID-19 vaccine requirements in the state — including docking cruise ships — the Royal Caribbean cruise line has announced plans to make it a little more difficult on those adults who are not fully vaccinated.

When the company’s ships officially begin to go out of Miami sometime in July, those who are not fully vaccinated will have to take COVID-19 tests, which are $136 each for those older than 15 (children who cannot be vaccinated at this time receive free tests), at their own expense and follow CDC health guidelines while onboard.

All guests are going to be required to wear masks indoors, except in spaces designated for those who are fully vaccinated. Out of all other ports other than Florida, the cruise line is requiring people prove they are vaccinated.

Those who do not want to comply with these rules can receive a refund for their trip.

For Freedom of the Seas® sailings departing in July 2021 from Miami, Florida, we strongly recommend all guests 16 and older be fully vaccinated. To be considered fully vaccinated, the final dose of the vaccine must be completed at least 14 days before sailing. At check-in, guests will be asked to provide documentation of their vaccination, such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. Those who are 16 and older and do not have or are unable to provide documentation will be considered unvaccinated. Our unvaccinated guests must undergo additional COVID-19 testing at their own expense, and follow the health protocols described below, which are based on guidance from the CDC. If you do not wish to undergo or pay for additional testing, or adhere to these health and safety protocols, we are happy to provide you with a refund. We believe that in the coming months, restrictions and requirements will be more accommodating as public health circumstances evolve. All crew onboard Freedom of the Seas will be fully vaccinated.

