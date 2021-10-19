Unsolved: Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– FOX 8 News is shining more light on unsolved homicides across Northeast Ohio.
Below are open cases in Summit County listed from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Anyone with information can submit a tip online here.
(This is not a complete list of unsolved homicides in Summit County and it will be updated to include more cases over time.)
Bobby Ross Jr.
Bobby Ross Jr.’s remains were found in the Cuyahoga River underneath the Portage Path Bridge in Akron on March 6, 2009. More remains were found on West Market Street in Fairlawn on June 7, 2009. They were unidentified at the time, but later determined to belong to Ross.
Carolyn Parker
Carolyn Parker, 22, was found dead in her home at 1049 Weehawken Pl. in Akron at 4:43 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2017.
Frank Vinson Jr.
Frank Vinson Jr., 23, was fatally shot outside 2324 14th St. SW at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2017.
Kevin Tutie
Kevin Tutie, 34, was shot and killed outside his house at 802 Chinook Ave. in Akron at 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2017.
Robin El-Amin and Tramango Roper
Robin El-Amin, 54, and Tramango Roper, 44, killed inside a home at 823 Merton Ave. in Akron at 3 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2017. Akron police said witnesses reported four men were playing cards in the dinning room when a fight broke out and shots were fired.
Lonnie Blue Jr.
Lonnie Blue Jr., 18, was walking near 918 Snyder St. in Akron at 3:50 p.m. on April 1, 2018 when he was shot and killed.
Ralph Hartwell Jr.
Ralph Hartwell Jr., 26, was fatally shot while driving near 1313 Manchester Rd. in Akron at 2:36 p.m. on May 12, 2018.
Marcus Davis
Marcus Davis, 29, was shot and killed near Seward Avenue and Courtland Avenue in Akron at 2:20 p.m. on May 19, 2018.
Damonta Martin
Damonta Martin, 17, was fatally shot near Catskill and Dahlgren drives in Akron at 10:55 p.m. on July 5, 2018.
Anthony Norman Jr.
Anthony Norman Jr., 32, was fatally shot in his car at 963 Concord Ave. in Akron at 11:35 p.m. on July 12, 2018.
Ty-Ron Phelps
Ty-Ron Phelps, 15, was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 646 Noah Ave. in Akron at 10:26 p.m. on July 15, 2018.
Cody Herring
Cody Herring, 20, was shot and killed inside his car near 751 Merton Ave. in Akron at 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2018.
Darshon Marsh
Darshon Marsh, 30, was found dead at 839 Stadelman Ave. in Akron at 1115 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2018.
Nino Valdas Thomas II
Nino Valdas Thomas II, 29, was found dead in a vacant lot at 501 Edgewood Ave. in Akron at 9 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2018.
Antuan Dorman
Antuan Dorman, 32, was shot and killed near his vehicle while leaving the Top Shelf Bar on Grant Street in Akron at 2:23 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2018.
Dewitt Herring
Dewitt Herring, 29, was found dead inside his home at 61 Cotter Ave. in Akron at 5:26 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2019.
Troy Stevens
Troy Stevens, 42, was shot and killed in front of 137 Lake St. in Akron at 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2019.
Victor Varner II
Victor Varner II, 37, was killed when a suspect or suspects fired shots into a home at 492 Mary Peavey Eagle Court in Akron at 10:12 p.m. on March 2, 2019.
Dierre Smith
Dierre Smith, 25, was found dead in his vehicle near 1035 Yale Street in Akron at 10:03 p.m. on March 31, 2019.
Emanuel McMillan
Emanuel McMillan, 60, was found in the doorway of his home at 441 Zahn Dr. in Akron on May, 9, 2019 at 5:40 p.m. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Jamie Rogers
Jamie Rogers, 43, was shot and killed outside the Northside Tavern on North Howard Street at 12:28 a.m. on July 14, 2019. It happened following an altercation, Akron police said.
Stephen Williams
Stephen Williams, 62, was fatally shot inside his home at 364 Stanton Ave. in Akron on July 17, 2019.
Joel Wells
Joel “Joey” Wells, 31, was found dead outside of 470 Weeks St. in Akron at about 8 a.m. on July 18, 2019.
David Yaness Johnson
David Yaness Johnson, 27, was found dead inside 1313 Brownstone Ave. in Akron at 11:50 a.m. on July 30, 2019.
Javonte Mills
Javonte Mills, 20, was shot and killed near North Hawkins and Berendo avenues in Akron at 9 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2019. Akron police said several people were involved in a fight when shots were fired into the crowd. A 17-year-old boy was also shot.
Marquis Derrell Perry
Marquis Derrell Perry, 26, was found dead in a vehicle at 701 Dunbar Dr. in Akron at 12:29 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2019.
Donna Melhorn
Police performed a welfare check on Donna Melhorn, 87, at her home at 4786 Manchester Rd. in New Franklin on Sept. 6, 2019. She was found dead in a bedroom. Investigators said she was bound and beaten. The Summit County Medina Examiner’s Office said her cause of death was “unspecified homicidal violence.” Authorities said Melhorn was a recluse for most of her life.
Guy Foster
Guy Foster, 20, was found dead near Lane Field at Howe Street and Moeller Avenue in Akron at 9:36 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2019.
Justin Patton
Justin Patton, 35, was shot and killed outside her vehicle in the parking lot of 275 North Forge St. in Akron on Sept. 23, 2019 at 6:50 a.m.
Charlie Nation Jr.
Charlie Nation Jr., 31, was shot and killed inside his car at 937 Concord Ave. in Akron at 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2019.
Tejae Carless
Tejae Carless, 20, was found shot outside 1775 Sheffield Dr. in Akron on Dec. 23, 2019 at 6:16 p.m.
Bradley Harvey
Bradley Harvey, 33, was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a car at 1064 Winton Ave. in Akron on Jan. 29, 2020.
Raynard Dotson Jr.
Raynard Dotson Jr., 30, was found shot and killed near 192 Division St. in Akron on April 19, 2020 at 6 p.m.
Gregory Lee Williams
Gregory Lee Williams was found dead in his car near 1304 Andrus St. in Akron at 2:07 p.m. on June 5, 2020.
Brian Joseph Powers
Brian Joseph Powers, 43, was found shot and killed near East Buchtel Avenue and Chapel Drive in Akron at 7:48 a.m. on June 13, 2020.
Edmund Jerome Bell Jr.
Edmund Jerome Bell Jr., 24, was riding an ATV near 1081 Rosemary Boulevard in Akron at about 7 p.m. on July 6, 2020 when he was shot and killed.
Tyree Halsell
One-year-old Tyree Halsell was found dead in a car on 5th Avenue near Hart Street in Akron at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2020. Two other adults were injured in the shooting.
Mikayla Pickett
Eight-year-old Mikayla Pickett was at a birthday party at a house on Roselle Avenue in Akron on Aug. 14, 2020 when shots were fired at 11:45 p.m. MiKayla, a student at Portage Path Community Learning Center, was shot and killed. A 14-year-old girl was also injured in the shooting.
Davierre Hale
Davierre Hale, 18, was shot and killed in a car near McKinley and Talbot avenues in Akron at 6:55 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2020.
Darshawn Carr
Darshawn Carr, 27, was found dead in his home on Alicia Walk in Akron at 7:29 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2020.
Jasmar Austin
Jasmar Austin, 32, was shot and killed inside his vehicle near Raymond and Campbell streets in Akron at 2:16 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2020.
Keijuan Harrison
Keijuan Harrison, 23, was found fatally shot outside near 2242 8th St. SW in Akron on Oct. 15, 2020.
Ericka Weems
Ericka Weems, 37, was found dead inside her home on Hardesty Boulevard in Akron at 2:57 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2020. She suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Weems was the sister of Cleveland Cavaliers director of scouting Brandon Weems, who was a high school teammate of LeBron James. The Cavs offered an additional $10,000 for information.
Tyrae Carter
Tyrae Carter, 21, was found dead in a car near Tampa Avenue and 28th Street SW in Akron on Dec. 3, 2020.
Jonathan Franklin Jr.
Jonathan Franklin Jr., 43, was shot inside of a vehicle near Stoner Street and Mercer Avenue in Akron on Dec. 28, 2020.
Sincere Morrow
Sincere Morrow, 19, was found dead outside a house on Baughman Street near Madison Avenue in Akron on Dec. 30, 2020. He had been shot.