Unsolved: Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– FOX 8 News is shining more light on unsolved homicides across Northeast Ohio.

Below are open cases in Summit County listed from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Anyone with information can submit a tip online here.

(This is not a complete list of unsolved homicides in Summit County and it will be updated to include more cases over time.)

Bobby Ross Jr.

Bobby Ross Jr.’s remains were found in the Cuyahoga River underneath the Portage Path Bridge in Akron on March 6, 2009. More remains were found on West Market Street in Fairlawn on June 7, 2009. They were unidentified at the time, but later determined to belong to Ross.

Bobby Ross Jr. (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Carolyn Parker

Carolyn Parker, 22, was found dead in her home at 1049 Weehawken Pl. in Akron at 4:43 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2017.

Carolyn Parker (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Frank Vinson Jr.

Frank Vinson Jr., 23, was fatally shot outside 2324 14th St. SW at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2017.

Frank Vinson Jr. (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Kevin Tutie

Kevin Tutie, 34, was shot and killed outside his house at 802 Chinook Ave. in Akron at 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2017.

Kevin Tutie (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Robin El-Amin and Tramango Roper

Robin El-Amin, 54, and Tramango Roper, 44, killed inside a home at 823 Merton Ave. in Akron at 3 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2017. Akron police said witnesses reported four men were playing cards in the dinning room when a fight broke out and shots were fired.

(Photo: Eric Hunker/FOX 8 News)

Tramango Roper (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Robin El-Amin (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Lonnie Blue Jr.

Lonnie Blue Jr., 18, was walking near 918 Snyder St. in Akron at 3:50 p.m. on April 1, 2018 when he was shot and killed.

Lonnie Blue Jr. (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Ralph Hartwell Jr.

Ralph Hartwell Jr., 26, was fatally shot while driving near 1313 Manchester Rd. in Akron at 2:36 p.m. on May 12, 2018.

Ralph Hartwell Jr. (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Marcus Davis

Marcus Davis, 29, was shot and killed near Seward Avenue and Courtland Avenue in Akron at 2:20 p.m. on May 19, 2018.

Marcus Davis (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Damonta Martin

Damonta Martin, 17, was fatally shot near Catskill and Dahlgren drives in Akron at 10:55 p.m. on July 5, 2018.

Damonta Martin (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Anthony Norman Jr.

Anthony Norman Jr., 32, was fatally shot in his car at 963 Concord Ave. in Akron at 11:35 p.m. on July 12, 2018.

Anthony Norman Jr. (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Ty-Ron Phelps

Ty-Ron Phelps, 15, was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 646 Noah Ave. in Akron at 10:26 p.m. on July 15, 2018.

Ty-Ron Phelps (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Cody Herring

Cody Herring, 20, was shot and killed inside his car near 751 Merton Ave. in Akron at 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2018.

Cody Herring (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Darshon Marsh

Darshon Marsh, 30, was found dead at 839 Stadelman Ave. in Akron at 1115 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2018.

Darshon Marsh (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Nino Valdas Thomas II

Nino Valdas Thomas II, 29, was found dead in a vacant lot at 501 Edgewood Ave. in Akron at 9 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2018.

Nino Valdas Thomas II (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Antuan Dorman

Antuan Dorman, 32, was shot and killed near his vehicle while leaving the Top Shelf Bar on Grant Street in Akron at 2:23 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2018.

Antuan Dorman (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Dewitt Herring

Dewitt Herring, 29, was found dead inside his home at 61 Cotter Ave. in Akron at 5:26 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2019.

Dewitt Herring (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Troy Stevens

Troy Stevens, 42, was shot and killed in front of 137 Lake St. in Akron at 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2019.

Troy Stevens (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Victor Varner II

Victor Varner II, 37, was killed when a suspect or suspects fired shots into a home at 492 Mary Peavey Eagle Court in Akron at 10:12 p.m. on March 2, 2019.

Victor Varner (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Dierre Smith

Dierre Smith, 25, was found dead in his vehicle near 1035 Yale Street in Akron at 10:03 p.m. on March 31, 2019.

Dierre Smith (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Emanuel McMillan

Emanuel McMillan, 60, was found in the doorway of his home at 441 Zahn Dr. in Akron on May, 9, 2019 at 5:40 p.m. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Emanuel McMillan (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Jamie Rogers

Jamie Rogers, 43, was shot and killed outside the Northside Tavern on North Howard Street at 12:28 a.m. on July 14, 2019. It happened following an altercation, Akron police said.

Jamie Rogers (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Stephen Williams

Stephen Williams, 62, was fatally shot inside his home at 364 Stanton Ave. in Akron on July 17, 2019.

Stephen Williams (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Joel Wells

Joel “Joey” Wells, 31, was found dead outside of 470 Weeks St. in Akron at about 8 a.m. on July 18, 2019.

Joel Wells (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

David Yaness Johnson

David Yaness Johnson, 27, was found dead inside 1313 Brownstone Ave. in Akron at 11:50 a.m. on July 30, 2019.

David Yaness Johnson (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Javonte Mills

Javonte Mills, 20, was shot and killed near North Hawkins and Berendo avenues in Akron at 9 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2019. Akron police said several people were involved in a fight when shots were fired into the crowd. A 17-year-old boy was also shot.

Javonte Mills (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Marquis Derrell Perry

Marquis Derrell Perry, 26, was found dead in a vehicle at 701 Dunbar Dr. in Akron at 12:29 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2019.

Marquis Derrell Perry (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Donna Melhorn

Police performed a welfare check on Donna Melhorn, 87, at her home at 4786 Manchester Rd. in New Franklin on Sept. 6, 2019. She was found dead in a bedroom. Investigators said she was bound and beaten. The Summit County Medina Examiner’s Office said her cause of death was “unspecified homicidal violence.” Authorities said Melhorn was a recluse for most of her life.

Donna Melhorn (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Guy Foster

Guy Foster, 20, was found dead near Lane Field at Howe Street and Moeller Avenue in Akron at 9:36 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2019.

Guy Foster (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Justin Patton

Justin Patton, 35, was shot and killed outside her vehicle in the parking lot of 275 North Forge St. in Akron on Sept. 23, 2019 at 6:50 a.m.

Justin Patton (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Charlie Nation Jr.

Charlie Nation Jr., 31, was shot and killed inside his car at 937 Concord Ave. in Akron at 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2019.

Charlie Nation Jr. (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Tejae Carless

Tejae Carless, 20, was found shot outside 1775 Sheffield Dr. in Akron on Dec. 23, 2019 at 6:16 p.m.

Tejae Carless (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Bradley Harvey

Bradley Harvey, 33, was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a car at 1064 Winton Ave. in Akron on Jan. 29, 2020.

Bradley Harvey (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Raynard Dotson Jr.

Raynard Dotson Jr., 30, was found shot and killed near 192 Division St. in Akron on April 19, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Raynard Dotson Jr. (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Gregory Lee Williams

Gregory Lee Williams was found dead in his car near 1304 Andrus St. in Akron at 2:07 p.m. on June 5, 2020.

Gregory Lee Williams (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Brian Joseph Powers

Brian Joseph Powers, 43, was found shot and killed near East Buchtel Avenue and Chapel Drive in Akron at 7:48 a.m. on June 13, 2020.

Brian Joseph Powers (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Edmund Jerome Bell Jr.

Edmund Jerome Bell Jr., 24, was riding an ATV near 1081 Rosemary Boulevard in Akron at about 7 p.m. on July 6, 2020 when he was shot and killed.

Edmund Jerome Bell Jr. (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Tyree Halsell

One-year-old Tyree Halsell was found dead in a car on 5th Avenue near Hart Street in Akron at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2020. Two other adults were injured in the shooting.

Tyree Halsell (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Mikayla Pickett

Eight-year-old Mikayla Pickett was at a birthday party at a house on Roselle Avenue in Akron on Aug. 14, 2020 when shots were fired at 11:45 p.m. MiKayla, a student at Portage Path Community Learning Center, was shot and killed. A 14-year-old girl was also injured in the shooting.

Davierre Hale

Davierre Hale, 18, was shot and killed in a car near McKinley and Talbot avenues in Akron at 6:55 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2020.

Davierre Hale (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Darshawn Carr

Darshawn Carr, 27, was found dead in his home on Alicia Walk in Akron at 7:29 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2020.

Darshawn Carr (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Jasmar Austin

Jasmar Austin, 32, was shot and killed inside his vehicle near Raymond and Campbell streets in Akron at 2:16 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2020.

Jasmar Austin (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Keijuan Harrison

Keijuan Harrison, 23, was found fatally shot outside near 2242 8th St. SW in Akron on Oct. 15, 2020.

Keijuan Harrison (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Ericka Weems

Ericka Weems, 37, was found dead inside her home on Hardesty Boulevard in Akron at 2:57 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2020. She suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Weems was the sister of Cleveland Cavaliers director of scouting Brandon Weems, who was a high school teammate of LeBron James. The Cavs offered an additional $10,000 for information.

Tyrae Carter

Tyrae Carter, 21, was found dead in a car near Tampa Avenue and 28th Street SW in Akron on Dec. 3, 2020.

Tyrae Carter (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Jonathan Franklin Jr.

Jonathan Franklin Jr., 43, was shot inside of a vehicle near Stoner Street and Mercer Avenue in Akron on Dec. 28, 2020.

Jonathan Devon Franklin Jr. (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Sincere Morrow

Sincere Morrow, 19, was found dead outside a house on Baughman Street near Madison Avenue in Akron on Dec. 30, 2020. He had been shot.

Sincere Laishaun Morrow (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)