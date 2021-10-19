Unsolved: Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND (WJW)– FOX 8 News is shining more light on unsolved homicides across Northeast Ohio.

(This is not a complete list of unsolved homicides in Cuyahoga County and it will be updated to include more cases over time.)

Dameon Shaw

Dameon Shaw, 20, was found lying near the sidewalk on East 133rd Street in East Cleveland on Sept. 17, 1999. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Dameon Shaw (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Michael Eugene Adams

Michael Adams, 31, was inside a friend’s home at 13501 Garden Rd. in East Cleveland on March 10, 2005. That’s when four people broke in and started firing during an apparent robbery. Adams died at the hospital and another victim was injured.

Michael Adams (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Ronnie Lee

Ronnie Lee, 28, was found shot to death in his vehicle at 12700 Maple Ave. in Cleveland on May 28, 2006.

Ronnie Lee (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Shedrick Chapman Jr.

Cleveland police responded to East 73rd Street and St. Clair Avenue on Jan. 6, 2007 for a crash. Shedrick Chapman Jr., 43, was in his overturned vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.

Shedrick Chapman Jr. (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Erik Heard

Witnesses reported hearing five to six gunshots just after midnight on April 4, 2011. Police were called to the scene at 3592 East 118th St. in Cleveland at 9:45 a.m. when the body of Erik Heard, 22, was found.

Erik Heard (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Najee Martin

Najee Martin, 18, was found dead in the rear yard of 3400 East 113th St., which was used as a cut-through, on Oct. 30, 2012. Investigators said they believe he was shot the night before.

Najee Martin (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Stephen Halton Jr.

Stephen Halton Jr., 30, was shot and killed on Jan. 11, 2014 at 16317 Lakeshore Blvd. in Cleveland. The anesthesia technician was on his way to the Cleveland Clinic as part of an organ transplant team.

“Can you imagine someone on their way to help save a life for a liver transplant and he gets killed on the way?” said his father, Bishop Stephen Halton Sr.

Halton Jr. left behind a wife and two children.

Lexus Kimbro

Lexus Kimbro, 19, was shot and killed at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2015. She was driving with her boyfriend and stopped at East 76th Street and Harvard Avenue in Cleveland when someone fired into her car.

Her boyfriend pulled her into the backseat, drove away and flagged down an Oakwood Village officer for help. She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Yolanda Lockey

Yolanda Lockey, 37, was killed in the 3100 block of East 79th Street in the Garden Valley Estates in Cleveland on Oct. 24, 2015.

Lennell McCormick

Lennell McCormick, 24, got out of his parked car on Kinsman Avenue near East 69th Street on Aug. 8, 2016. He was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. Five years later, his father Wilbert, was killed by a stray bullet.

“I have not only lost my son to a hit-and-run driver. I lost my husband to another homicide,” Venita McCormick said. “There is a fight in me. I am determined to find out who took my son’s life and also who took my husband’s life.”

Calvin Dominic Burks

Calvin Dominic Burks, 28, was shot and found unresponsive on East 113th Street in Cleveland on Dec. 26, 2016.

Calvin Dominic Burks (Photo courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Kate Brown and Carnell Sledge

Kate Brown, 33, and Carnell Sledge, 40, were killed in the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservations on June 4, 2019. It happened between 5:08 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. just north of the Lorain Avenue bridge near Valley Parkway. The two friends sat on the bench and talked before they were shot. Sledge suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Brown was shot once and was found near the water’s edge.

“Our family’s lives were changed forever. We wake up every day, not only ridden with grief, but questioning how and why,” said Alex, Kate’s sister.

Cleveland Metroparks police said they believed it was an isolated incident.

Rodney Benson

Rodney Benson, 54, was riding his bicycle home from work at the Snack Shack on Sept. 2, 2020. He was approached by two or three suspects who tried to rob him at East 126th Street and Christine Avenue in Garfield Heights. Benson was shot while attempting to run away.

Rodney Benson (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers)

Shameia Hurth

Shameia Hurth was murdered in the early-morning hours of Oct. 25, 2020 in front of an after-hours spot at 2904 Woodhill Rd. in Cleveland.

Shameia Hurth (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers)

Jerry Ward

Jerry Ward was killed on the front porch of his home at 3597 West 50th St. in Cleveland on Nov. 9, 2020 just after midnight. An unknown person knocked on his door and shot him when he answered.

Jerry Ward (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers)

Al Bush

Maple Heights police were called to the parking lot at 5151 Lee Road for a report of shots fired at about 12:23 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2020. They found Al Bush with gunshot wounds in the driveway. He died before EMS arrived.

Al Bush (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers)

Scotty Joachim

Scotty Joachim, 36, was killed on Jan. 1, 2021 at about 12:50 p.m. Investigators said he was shot, then crashed his Jeep into a pillar under bridge on South Marginal Drive in Cleveland Police said they are looking for a black Toyota or Acura.

James Harris

James Harris was murdered on Jan. 29, 21 in the 700 block of East 131st Street in Cleveland.

James Harris (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers)

James M. Jackson

James M. Jackson was shot and killed at 2 a.m. on Feb. 2021 at 6151 Haltnorth Walk in Cleveland.

Tyronte Peterson

Tyronte Peterson was shot and killed at about 8:30 p.m. on March 29, 2021 in the 6000 block of Hosmer Avenue in Cleveland.

Hershawna Rias

Hershawna Rias, 17, was found dead by Cleveland police in Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Cleveland shortly before noon on April 8, 2021.

Kent Brewer

Kent Brewer, 38, was shot multiple times while sitting in his car at 3258 East 104th Street in Cleveland on April 10, 2021.

Robert Tony Jr.

Robert Tony Jr., 20, was shot while sitting in his car at a pump at the gas station at 11609 Miles Ave. in Cleveland on April 18, 2021. The suspects may have been in a black, four-door sedan with tinted windows.

Rosemary Hill

Rosemary Hill, 48, was killed on April 24, 2021 on East 76th Street in Cleveland. She had just returned home with her 13-year-old son when she was shot while sitting in her car. Her son was not injured. Investigators said two males may have drove away in a silver 2015 Honda with tinted windows.

Carlos Thomas Jr.

Carlos Thomas Jr., 25, was shot and killed at 10203 Kennedy Ave. in Cleveland on April 30, 2021. Police found him under the rear axle of the car in the driveway at about 3:30 a.m.

Clinton Smith III

Clinton Smith III, 32, left the gas station at East 130th Street and Buckeye Road in Cleveland just before midnight on May 1, 2021 with an unknown male. They walked south of East 128th Street before he was shot and killed. The shooter ran through yards to get away.

Calvin Gibson

Calvin Gibson, 44, got into an argument at a gas station on May 18, 2021 at about 2 a.m. at East 55th Street and Kinsman Road in Cleveland. Investigators said Gibson was shot while driving away. His car crashed and overturned.

Deadly Kinsman Rd. crash

Canaan Cole

Canaan Cole, 19, was shot and killed inside a car while at the BP station at 4006 Lee Rd. in Cleveland at about 11:50 p.m. on May 20, 2021. Investigators said the two suspects fired multiple times into the vehicle.

Joseph Lewis

Joseph Lewis, 36, and another man were robbed and shot by a unidentified male on May 21, 2021 at 3:15 a.m. It happened at West 89th Street and Detroit Road in Cleveland.

John Henry Ford III

John Henry Ford III, 23, was shot and killed in the area of 415 East 123rd Street in Cleveland on May 26, 2021.

Santino Wilson

Santino Wilson, 39, was in front of a store inside a small plaza at 7515 Kinsman Rd. in Cleveland on July 5, 2021 when he was shot and killed. The suspect or suspects were waiting for a stoplight at the intersection. Investigators said Wilson was an innocent bystander.

Wilson worked for MetroHealth Medical Center in logistics as a driver delivering supplies to various sites.

“We just saw him on the Fourth of July and now Monday, he’s dead. He didn’t deserve that, he didn’t deserve that at all,” said Yvette Goins, Wilson’s Aunt.

Eon March

Eon March, 28, was working on a dirt bike in the yard at 3637 East 174th Street in Cleveland on July 29, 2021. He was found at about 6:20 p.m. with a gunshot wound and died of his injuries.

Philip Hall

Cleveland police reported to a report of shots fired at East 102nd Street and Raymond Avenue at about 9 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2021. Officers found Philip Hall with a gunshot wound to the back.

Frank Q. Jackson

Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was killed just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2021. He was found on the side lawn of 6955 Anita Kennedy Dr., in the Garden Valley Estates.

He allegedly asked a woman to drop him off in the area. Moments after he got out of the car, he was shot and the suspect fled, according to police records.

Frank Q. Jackson is the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson. He had a lengthy history of run-ins with the law.

Maurice Barber

Maurice Barber, 33, was shot and killed at East 123rd Street and Parkway Road in Cleveland on Oct. 1, 2021. Crime Stoppers said Barber was an innocent victim. The gunfire was intended for another.