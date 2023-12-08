AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police said a man who was laying down in an east side home was struck by one of several gunshots fired from outside on Thursday evening.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Newton Street, according to a Friday news release from city police. That’s near the intersection of Iroquois Avenue.

The 42-year-old man was struck in the shoulder. Officers who arrived on scene used a chest seal to treat the wound, according to the release. EMS workers took him to a nearby hospital. He’s believed to be in stable condition.

Police said it appears an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into the house, though the exact circumstances are still unknown. Several other people in the home at the time were not injured.

Officers found shell casings in a nearby church parking lot, according to the release.

“Incidents like these are unsettling, but the members of the Akron Police Department have an unwavering commitment to enhancing public safety. While detectives are responsible for solving this case, we, again, ask the community to lend a supportive hand,” reads the release. “Only together can we create a stronger and safer Akron.”

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website