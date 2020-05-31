1  of  3
Unseasonal temps to finish the weekend

(WJW) A cool, but beautiful Saturday,.   It will be quite chilly overnight with temps dipping into the 40s.

We will be hovering in below normal ‘temperature’ territory Sunday with highs around 60.

Some lake-driven clouds will develop late evening.  A weak backdoor disturbance sneaks in from the north.  A couple of sprinkles can not be ruled out through Sunday morning. Otherwise, partly to mostly sunny skies are expected most of the weekend and kicking-off next week.

 

Summer heat returns by mid-week.  The best chance of showers and storms on Wednesday.  The first weekend of June looks to be a warm one!  

Check out the 8-day forecast here.

