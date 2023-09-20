(WJW) – Spotty drizzle across the western viewing areas this morning.
Overall a bit more sunshine after morning clouds move out and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs climb into the mid-70s by the afternoon.
Ready for a warm-up before fall officially arrives?
80° on Friday and a picture-perfect weekend ahead. Temperatures will be slightly cooler along the shoreline.
Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:
Temperatures trend near average next week, with very little rain in the long-range outlook.
