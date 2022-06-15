BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – It’s a Jurassic-sized problem that not even Buzz Lightyear can fix — unruly teenagers inside Northeast Ohio movie theaters.

“Not being able to behave and just us not being able to have control in that and having to get the authorities involved,” says Brooke Richards, manager at Barberton’s Lake 8 Movies

Richards says they are the latest to take action.

Posted outside the theater and on social media is their latest admittance policy. No one under the age of 16 will be allowed to see a movie after 6 p.m. without a legal parent or adult during the entire movie.

“We just really want this to be an environment where people feel safe and want to be here,” Richards says.

“I don’t agree with that at all,” says parent Amanda Duskey, of Barberton, who adds the new rule isn’t fair for teenagers who do follow the rules.

“Our kids are like 14 and 15. They’re very good kids, honor roll students, involved in the community a lot and that’s kind of like their escape to get away. We drop them off, we pick them up. So, to me, it sounds like a parenting issue to be honest.”

Unruly kids are also affecting the theater’s bottom line, with managers telling FOX 8 they often have to reimburse patrons whose movie experiences were interrupted.

“We try to do everything we can to have people want to come back to our theater. So we try to accommodate to that and let them know we will handle it to the best of our abilities,” says Richards.

Families are now able to enjoy this summer’s hottest blockbuster drama-free.

The same rules are also in effect at Ravenna 7. Both theaters are owned by Neighborhood Development services.

Local police will also be on hand Fridays and Saturdays to help facilitate the new policy.