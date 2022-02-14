Unruly passenger subdued after reportedly trying to open plane door, cockpit

**Related Video Above: Phones captured a confrontation between an unruly passenger and an airline employee before takeoff at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport last week.**

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP/WJW) — A plane flying from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was diverted to Kansas City, Missouri, after an unruly passenger reportedly tried to open a door on the aircraft.

American Airlines says flight 1775 landed safely Sunday afternoon at Kansas City International Airport and law enforcement met the plane upon arrival.

The FBI says in a statement that the passenger was “interfering with the flight crew” and was taken into custody. Details about the person weren’t immediately released.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said on Twitter that the passenger attempted to open a forward passenger door and passengers helped subdue the person.

AP Photo

A passenger on the plane told FOX News Digital the man was reportedly attempting to get into the cockpit as well, and that’s when the plane began to make a rapid descent.

“As people were trying to subdue him and everything, [a] flight attendant runs all the way to the back and grabs like a coffee pot, goes all the way to the front and starts bashing this guy, like, in the head,” Mouaz Moustafa told FOX News.

The flight, which had originated at Los Angeles International Airport, later continued on to Reagan National Airport.