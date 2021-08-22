Unresponsive woman resuscitated by Coast Guard members who were out at dinner

GRAND RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — U.S. Coast Guard members, out eating dinner at a Grand River seafood restaurant, came to the rescue of a woman Saturday evening.

The 52-year-old woman reportedly had what looked to be a heart attack around 5:20 p.m. and was unresponsive while at Pickle Bill’s Lobster House restaurant, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

A customer reportedly approached the table of Station Fairport boat crew members after seeing the Coast Guard logos on their clothing, and asked if anyone knew CPR.

At that point, they sprung into action, administering CPR and checking her vital signs until more help could arrive.

The woman was then taken to University Hospitals TriPoint Medical Center. Her condition is currently not being reported.