Unleashing the dream: Cleveland APL begins expansion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Animal Protective League is taking another step toward expansion.

The APL is holding a ceremonial groundbreaking at its facility on Willey Ave. Wednesday.

It marks a new chapter for the agency.

The APL says the renovation will include new, updated clinic spaces where they can offer more advanced medical care to homeless animals and provide more help for low income pet owners.

The APL says it has raised more than 75% of its $13.5 million goal to complete the renovation.

More information on their continued fundraising efforts here.

