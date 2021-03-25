University requiring students to get COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend school this fall

A student leaves the dormitory at Rutgers Univeristy in New Brunswick, New Jersey on October 01, 2010 where first-year student Tyler Clementi, 18, lived and was allegedly filmed and broadcast over the Internet during a gay encounter. Clementi killed himself shortly after being spied on. Two undergraduates have been arrested after the fellow student they allegedly filmed and broadcast over the Internet leapt to his death from a New York bridge. Prosecutors said that two students at Rutgers had been charged with invasion of privacy and that investigators were considering further charges linked to the fact that Clementi was apparently filmed in a homosexual act. AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel Dunand (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WJW) — One university is requiring students who are enrolling for the 2021 fall semester to to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination.

According to a press release from Rutgers University, the vaccination requirement will help the university community return to the “pre-pandemic normal.”

Rutgers is reportedly updating its Immunization Requirements for Students to include the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning that, with limited exceptions, all students planning to attend school in the fall must be fully vaccinated.

“Proof of vaccination will be required for all students planning to attend this fall,” officials said in the Thursday release. “Any vaccine authorized for use in the U.S. (currently Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson) is acceptable. It is understood that some incoming students may be 17 years old, and may be only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.”

The university says this requirement is part of its commitment to the health and safety of all academic community members.

Rutgers is believed to be the first university in the U.S. to require vaccinations for attendance, NPR reports. The news outlet says, however, speculation that several colleges and universities would mandate vaccines for students and staff began last year.

