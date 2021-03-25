University requiring students to get COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend school this fall

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WJW) — One university is requiring students who are enrolling for the 2021 fall semester to to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination.
According to a press release from Rutgers University, the vaccination requirement will help the university community return to the “pre-pandemic normal.”
Rutgers is reportedly updating its Immunization Requirements for Students to include the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning that, with limited exceptions, all students planning to attend school in the fall must be fully vaccinated.
“Proof of vaccination will be required for all students planning to attend this fall,” officials said in the Thursday release. “Any vaccine authorized for use in the U.S. (currently Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson) is acceptable. It is understood that some incoming students may be 17 years old, and may be only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.”
The university says this requirement is part of its commitment to the health and safety of all academic community members.
Rutgers is believed to be the first university in the U.S. to require vaccinations for attendance, NPR reports. The news outlet says, however, speculation that several colleges and universities would mandate vaccines for students and staff began last year.
Related video: Companies offer incentives to those who receive COVID-19 vaccines